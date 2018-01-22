  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Woman charged with stabbing mother in Wilmette

Sun-Times Media Wire
WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman has been charged with stabbing her mother during a domestic dispute Thursday morning in north suburban Wilmette.

Dinah Larson, 27, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery and battery of a person 60 years old or older, according to a statement from Wilmette police.

Dinah Larson


Authorities were called about a domestic disturbance shortly after 7 a.m. in the 1900 block of Highland Avenue, police said.

Officers arrived to find a 60-year-old woman who "had been stabbed multiple times with a knife," police said. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.

Larson had left the house by the time officers arrived but was arrested a short time later in the 2000 block of Washington Avenue, police said. She is being held without bond at the Cook County Jail.
Her next court date was scheduled for Jan. 25, police said.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
