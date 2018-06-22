Woman dies after being hit by CTA Red Line train; NB service suspended on South Side

Red Line service partially resumed, remains suspended btwn 95th & 79th due to a medical emergency on the tracks; bus shuttles available between 95th and 79th. — cta (@cta) June 22, 2018

Cta shutdown red line due to incident on track at 87th — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 22, 2018

87 87th buses temp. rerouted EB: Lafayette, 93rd, State, and 87th; WB: State, 83rd, Lafayette, and 87th. — cta (@cta) June 22, 2018

A woman has died after she was hit by a CTA Red Line train on the South Side Friday afternoon, authorities said.Authorities said a woman was hit by a train and made contact with the third rail. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said. The Chicago Fire Department said there was an incident on the track at 87th Street.Northbound service is suspended between 79th and 95th streets, the CTA said.The CTA said shuttle buses are available between 79th and 95th streets. The CTA said it hopes to have service restored before the end of the afternoon rush.The 87th Street bus has been rerouted eastbound going to Lafayette, 93rd, State, and back to 87th; and westbound from State to 83rd to Lafayette and to 87th.