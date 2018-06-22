Woman dies after being hit by CTA Red Line train; NB service suspended on South Side

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a medical emergency on the CTA Red Line Friday afternoon. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman has died after she was hit by a CTA Red Line train on the South Side Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Authorities said a woman was hit by a train and made contact with the third rail. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said. The Chicago Fire Department said there was an incident on the track at 87th Street.

Northbound service is suspended between 79th and 95th streets, the CTA said.


The CTA said shuttle buses are available between 79th and 95th streets. The CTA said it hopes to have service restored before the end of the afternoon rush.

The 87th Street bus has been rerouted eastbound going to Lafayette, 93rd, State, and back to 87th; and westbound from State to 83rd to Lafayette and to 87th.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
CTAtrain accidentwoman killedChicagoChatham
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
CTU President Karen Lewis files retirement papers
Police: 2 children critical after driver blows red light in Bronzeville
Jackie Wilson, convicted in murder of 2 cops, to be released
Supreme Court rules cellphone-tracking records require warrant
Durbin meets with some of 66 separated children being held in Chicago
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
Chicago Weather: Flash Flood Watch in effect Friday
Transgender track star teens cause controversy in Connecticut
Show More
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Man allegedly chops off wife's arm in Brooklyn
Father rescues son from race car after fiery crash
$1 home for sale in Texas, with a catch
More News