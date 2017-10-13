SANTA ROSA, California --One woman used an unconventional but effective method for towing her beloved dog to safety as she escaped the devastating wildfire in Santa Rosa, California.
The bare bones of homes burned by wildfire is all that is left after a deadly, wind-driven, firestorm chased people out of bed in the middle of the night Monday.
KTXL-TV reports, one of those residents was Natasha Wallace, and she wasn't about to leave without her dog.
"I would never part ways with my dog. Ever," Wallace said. "'Thats my ride or die. Oh my God, literally."
The Santa Rosa junior college soccer player was studying across town until nearly 2 in the morning. On her way home, she saw the fire from the freeway, and knew everyone needed to evacuate immediately.
"So it just like, ran us out of the area," she said.
Wallace shoved Bentley, her 4 year old pit bull, into her Honda and drove down the road. But she quickly found herself stuck between other cars.
"(The fire) was coming faster than I could leave in traffic, so I went back and got my bike," she said.
She also grabbed a duffel bag, which she used as a makeshift sidecar for her 70 pound best friend.
"So I grabbed my dog and I told him, 'Hey man, this is serious. You need to just sit in the bag.' And he hopped right in," Wallace said.
She says after she made it down the road a few miles, a man in a truck pulled over and took her and Bentley the rest of the way out to safety.
"I just want to say thank you to him. Paul Johnson," she said.
Thursday was Wallace's 24th birthday. And she says that even though everything she owned is gone, she realizes how lucky she was not only to have survived the fire, but to have people around to help.
"I dont even know how to express how grateful I am."