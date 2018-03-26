Woman fatally struck by car on NW Side

Chicago police investigate after a pedestrian was struck near North and Keeler avenues Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Northwest Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at North and Keeler avenues at about 5 a.m., the department said. The victim, a 66-year-old woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and later died, police said. Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

Eastbound North Avenue was closed between Keeler and Kedvale avenues while police investigated Monday morning.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to reduce speed, failure to exercise due care upon the roadway and driving an uninsured vehicle
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pedestrian killedpedestrian strucktraffic fatalitiesChicagoHumboldt Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 family members killed in Des Plaines crash
Man charged after 65-year-old woman killed in Bronzeville home invasion
Report: Ex-White Sox player Albert Belle arrested for indecent exposure
Wife speaks after man allegedly took teen to Mexico
1 killed, 18 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Man gets trapped between 2 buildings in Hawaii
US expels 60 Russian intelligence officers
Stormy Daniels, in '60 Minutes' interview, says she had sex with Donald Trump once
Show More
Man wearing body armor with loaded gun arrested at Union Station
Father of allegedly bullied child charged with threatening school via social media
2 children dead, more than 100 people displaced after Gary apartment fire
Apple to unveil new product at Lane Tech High School
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos