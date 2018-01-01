Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman whose body was found inside her home Monday morning on the North Side as a homicide.Police said the woman was found dead in her apartment in the 2600-block of North Hampden Court around noon Monday. The exact circumstances of her death were not immediately known. It is not known how long she was dead before her body was discovered.The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Brenda Ramos. She suffered blunt force trauma to the head, officials said.Police said they received a phone call from a relative of Ramos's estranged husband, who told them they found the woman dead in the basement of the apartment.Area North detectives are overseeing the ongoing death investigation.