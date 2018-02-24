Woman found dead on Joliet Township street; homicide suspected

JOLIET TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman -- age 18 to 25 -- was found dead Friday night on a street in Joliet Township, according to the Will County Coroner's Office.

The body was found by some juveniles at about 5:15 p.m. alongside the road in the 1500-block of California Avenue, near Rosalind Street in unincorporated Will County. They called police and waited for deputies to arrive.

The Will County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death as a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

The woman was white and her top half of her body was covered by an object, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
