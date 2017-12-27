The El Parian Neighborhood Market and Carniceria, meat shop is not a place anyone expects a baby to be born but that is what happened Tuesday night.Store surveillance cameras show the pregnant woman walking into the store. She is shopping, but then goes to a table, and kneels."We had this lady here who came in to buy a soda, and then she told the cashier to call the ambulance because she was feeling that she was going to have her baby," said Issimar Sepulveda, store owner.Store employees started calling 911 but said nobody answered."So then I started listening to her screaming so then I came to the carniceria and then I was like what's going on. 'Cause she was right there like bending, like, 'oh my God, oh my God, I am having my baby,'" Sepulveda said.Within just a couple of minutes the baby come out."And then it happened so quickly, everything happened so quickly. Then the butcher got his apron and the butcher catch the baby, and then I cut the cord," she said.Then the butcher took off his apron, and caught the baby and cut the cord.But Issimar, herself the mother of two babies thought this child did not look right."The baby was purple and I was like, 'Why was he purple, what's going on?' and I was so worried praying, 'God oh my God, help me, for you know, for the health of this baby," Sepulveda said.A store employee ran home to get a suction syringe to clear the baby's airway. They kept the child warm until the ambulance arrived.Facebook postings by a store employee show the baby being by taken by paramedics.The mother and child went to a Fresno hospital. Issimar is still overwhelmed by what happened in her little store."It is feeling the happiness but you are worried, you're nervous, you are panicked, I don't know, so many things at once," said Sepulveda.The mother's name is unknown and so it is not known how the mother and baby are doing.