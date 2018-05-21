  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Woman in custody dies after feeling chest pains at South Side police station

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman died early Friday after she was taken to a hospital from the Chicago Police Wentworth District station on the South Side.

Sarah Esposito, 29, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital after experiencing chest pains at the police station lockup, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

She had been arrested at 11:10 a.m. Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of a pedestrian soliciting a ride on a roadway, police said.

Esposito, who lived in the Southwest Side Sleepy Hollow neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m. Friday, the medical examiner's office said. An autopsy Saturday did not rule on the cause and manner of her death pending further investigation.
