Woman inside car wounded in Lake Shore Drive shooting

A woman told police she was a passenger in a car and was shot while on Lake Shore Drive Thursday morning.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was shot on Lake Shore Drive near North Avenue, and the shooting led to a police chase early Thursday morning, police said.

The woman told police she was a passenger in a car as she headed northbound near North Avenue at about 2 a.m. when someone inside a silver, four-door car with tinted windows fired several shots.

The 26-year-old woman was wounded in the knee. The man who was driving the car said he turned around at Belmont Avenue to rush her to the hospital, where she was in good condition.

Police said they got into a chase with people in a car who could have been the suspects. The chase lasted nearly nine miles, starting on Lake Shore Drive around Chicago Avenue and ended on the Stevenson Expressway near Kedzie Avenue.

No one was injured in the chase and no suspects were taken into custody.

The woman's friend said she is doing ok at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The friend said she is very shaken up and that they do not know the shooters or why they opened fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago crimeChicagoLincoln ParkGold CoastLoopSouth LoopBridgeportBrighton ParkMcKinley Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
U of C student shot by campus police charged
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested in Riverside, police say
CDC: 'Nightmare bacteria' found in 27 states, including Illinois
Baby thrown from car, dies in crash while family shopped for baptism clothes
White Sox Home Opener is 'Guaranteed' to be among coldest on record
Ex-bookkeeper charged with stealing more than $600K from acclaimed West Loop restaurants
Parent upset about 'white privilege' paper sent home with 2nd grader
Attorney: CMU shooting suspect unfit for trial
Show More
Carver Military Academy teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Family heartbroken after man, tied up, taped, killed buying PS4 for brother
Alleged YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company
Man charged with DUI, leaving the scene of Des Plaines crash
More News