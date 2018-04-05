Woman inside car wounded in Lake Shore Drive shooting

A woman was shot on Lake Shore Drive near North Avenue, and the shooting led to a police chase early Thursday morning, police said.The woman told police she was a passenger in a car as she headed northbound near North Avenue at about 2 a.m. when someone inside a silver, four-door car with tinted windows fired several shots.The 26-year-old woman was wounded in the knee. The man who was driving the car said he turned around at Belmont Avenue to rush her to the hospital, where she was in good condition.Police said they got into a chase with people in a car who could have been the suspects. The chase lasted nearly nine miles, starting on Lake Shore Drive around Chicago Avenue and ended on the Stevenson Expressway near Kedzie Avenue.No one was injured in the chase and no suspects were taken into custody.The woman's friend said she is doing ok at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The friend said she is very shaken up and that they do not know the shooters or why they opened fire.