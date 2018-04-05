Woman inside car wounded in Mag Mile shooting

A woman was wounded after a shooting on the Mag Mile which led to a police chase on Lake Shore Drive early Thursday morning, police said.Chicago police responded to a report of shots fired in the 700-block of North Michigan Avenue at about 2 a.m. Thursday and an officer observed two vehicles chasing each other up and down Michigan Avenue.One of the cars then turned around and went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. A woman who was a passenger in the car said she was wounded in the knee after someone in a silver, four-door car with tinted windows fired several shots.The driver of the car said that the shooting occurred on Lake Shore Drive near North Avenue, but police have not found evidence of a shooting there.Police said they got into a chase with people in a car who could have been the suspects. The chase lasted nearly nine miles, starting on Lake Shore Drive around Chicago Avenue and ended on the Stevenson Expressway near California Avenue.The woman's friend said she is doing ok at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The friend said she is very shaken up and that they do not know the shooters or why they opened fire.