Woman inside car wounded in Mag Mile shooting

A woman was a passenger in a car and was wounded in the knee after a shooting on Michigan Avenue Thursday morning.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was wounded after a shooting on the Mag Mile which led to a police chase on Lake Shore Drive early Thursday morning, police said.

Chicago police responded to a report of shots fired in the 700-block of North Michigan Avenue at about 2 a.m. Thursday and an officer observed two vehicles chasing each other up and down Michigan Avenue.

One of the cars then turned around and went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. A woman who was a passenger in the car said she was wounded in the knee after someone in a silver, four-door car with tinted windows fired several shots.

The driver of the car said that the shooting occurred on Lake Shore Drive near North Avenue, but police have not found evidence of a shooting there.

Police said they got into a chase with people in a car who could have been the suspects. The chase lasted nearly nine miles, starting on Lake Shore Drive around Chicago Avenue and ended on the Stevenson Expressway near California Avenue.

The woman's friend said she is doing ok at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The friend said she is very shaken up and that they do not know the shooters or why they opened fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago crimemagnificent mileChicagoLincoln ParkGold CoastLoopSouth LoopBridgeportBrighton ParkMcKinley Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
U of C student shot by campus police charged
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested in Riverside, police say
Fans could see some flurries during White Sox Home Opener
Parent upset about 'white privilege' paper sent home with 2nd grader
Gov. Rauner donates 'Godfather' papers to alma mater Dartmouth
Baby thrown from car, dies in crash while family shopped for baptism clothes
Ex-bookkeeper charged with stealing more than $600K from acclaimed West Loop restaurants
Carver Military Academy teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Show More
Girl, 16, missing from Humboldt Park
CDC: 'Nightmare bacteria' found in 27 states, including Illinois
Attorney: CMU shooting suspect unfit for trial
Family heartbroken after man, tied up, taped, killed buying PS4 for brother
More News