Woman killed, 2 others hurt in SW Side stabbing

Three people were stabbed Saturday in the 3300-block of West Marquette Road.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was killed and two other people injured in a stabbing in the Marquette Park neighborhood Saturday night.

The attack happened in the 3300-block of West Marquette Road at about 5:42 p.m., police said.

Police said a 36-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest at died at Christ Hospital. She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Elizabeth Kennedy of Chicago.

A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the arm and transported to Holy Cross in stable condition. A 75-year-old man was wounded on the arm and refused transport to a hospital.

A male suspect fled the scene and was apprehended by police a short time later, police said. Charges against the suspect are pending.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
