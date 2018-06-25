ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --A Chicago woman killed in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday evening in a south suburban Orland Park parking lot has been identified.
At about 5:20 p.m., a 45-year-old woman was fatally shot by a 59-year-old man in the 14000-block of LaGrange Road outside a P.F. Chang's restaurant, said Deputy Chief Joe Mitchell. The man then killed himself.
The woman has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Renee Isadore of Chicago. The identity of the man has not been released.
Isadore was found shot in the passenger seat of a silver Acura SUV and the man was found on the ground outside the vehicle. She had just left the restaurant.
The relationship of the two individuals was not immediately known, Mitchell said. However, police said they were not married, but called it "domestic related." They were not Orland Park residents, Mitchell said.
A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said, and there was no risk to the public.
The parking lot was cordoned off for several hours into the late evening Sunday.