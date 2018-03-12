Woman killed in police-involved shooting on I-90 in Elgin; WB lanes re-open

An investigation into a police-involved shooting in Elgin led to lanes of I-90 to be shut down Monday. (WLS)

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman was killed in a police-involved shooting on I-90 in Elgin Monday morning, police said.

Elgin police said they attempted to pull over a 34-year-old woman for a traffic stop on Cedar Avenue at about 12:34 a.m.. The woman did not stop and police terminated their pursuit, police said.

The woman's vehicle was later found stopped on I-90 and showed signs of damage. Police moved toward her and and backed off after seeing she had a knife, Elgin police said.

Elgin police said they negotiated with the woman for more than an hour and the woman would move her car several feet from time to time. Officers noticed a fire inside the car and went to help her.

There was an exchange and at least one officer fired, hitting the woman, Elgin police said. The woman was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the identity of the woman.

The shooting is under investigation by Illinois State Police. Elgin police said officers on the scene had body cameras.

Illinois State Police and Elgin police shut down westbound I-90 from Route 25 to Beverly Road. Shortly before 9 a.m., all lanes were re-opened.

An officer is on paid administrative leave as the shooting is investigated, per department policy.
