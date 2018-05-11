A woman killed in a crash that stemmed from a chase on Chicago's South Side Thursday was identified Friday morning. Charges are pending against three people in custody.The suspects were in a car being pursued by police when the crash occurred just off the Dan Ryan Expressway, near West 79th Street and South Lafayette Avenue.It all started as a traffic stop. Surveillance video shows the gray Nissan sedan speeding past and running down two pedestrians as it flew through the intersection. The rented Nissan kept going, hitting an Uber and an SUV.Eyewitnesses ran to help the 55-year-old woman, who they said just laid there."I see two bodies lying on the ground. Lady and a man. I was more concerned about the lady, because from the time I turned my head and see her hit the ground, one minute she wasn't there the next minute she was there," said Keshia Williamson, a witness.The woman was transported in critical condition to University of Chicago Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m. She was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Julia Callaway, 55, of the first block of West 80th Street in Chicago.The other pedestrian struck is a 30-year-old man. He was treated at the scene.After the crash, the suspects took off on foot. But police said they caught three men a few blocks away. Police said the driver was an adult, but have not released any further details about the suspects.Authorities said they found drugs inside the Nissan. Area South detectives are investigating.