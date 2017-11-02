Woman killed, struck by at least 1 vehicle on South Side

A woman died after she was struck by at least one vehicle on Chicago's South Side. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman died after she was found lying in the street late Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. She had been struck by at least one vehicle, police said.

Investigators are trying to find out why she was lying in the road near East 77th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 11 p.m., when police said a man driving a Toyota Corolla hit her.

The Chicago Tribune reports she may have been hit by another car, which may be why she was on the ground when she was struck.

The unidentified woman was rushed in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she died. Her age is unknown.

Several blocks of Cottage Grove were temporarily shut down for the investigation overnight and CTA buses were rerouted.

The driver was not hurt. Citations are pending.
