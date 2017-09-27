Woman missing from unincorporated Lisle may be suicidal, authorities say

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office asked the public for their help to find a missing 39-year-old woman who suffers from mental illness and may be suicidal.Amy Nelson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Four Lakes apartment complex in unincorporated Lisle, the sheriff's office said. She has no means of transportation and no financial options, but she has family in west suburban Lisle and nearby La Grange Park.Nelson is about 5 ft. 7 in. tall and weighs around 145 pounds. She has shoulder-length, brown hair, blue eyes and usually wears glasses, authorities said. Nelson was last seen wearing a dark-blue shirt, blue jeans and Birkenstock sandals. She may be carrying a maroon backpack.Anyone who has seen Nelson or has information regarding her whereabouts should call the DuPage County Sheriff's Office at 630-407-2400 or 911.