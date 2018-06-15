Woman punched in eye on CTA Red Line train near Jarvis stop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are looking for a man they said viciously punched a woman on a CTA Red Line train and then left at the Jarvis Avenue stop.

Police said a woman in her 60s was riding a northbound train at about 12 p.m. Thursday. She was reading on her Kindle when a man approached and, completely unprovoked, punched her in the face.

Police said the woman suffered a serious injury to her eye. Family said the woman, who is a grandmother, will lose her eye.

The suspect got off at Jarvis Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, 5 ft. 7 in. to 5 ft. 9 in. tall, 160 to 180 lbs., with short black hair, wearing a short sleeve blue "Illinois" tee shirt, jeans, brown shoes with a white upper heel and a black backpack. He was captured multiple times on surveillance footage.



If you have any information about the attack, call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8266. The public can submit anonymous tips on CPDTip.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
CTAwoman attackedsurveillance videoChicagoRogers Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Michigan girl, 12, shot to death in West Garfield Park
Family on the hook for $132,000 after son topples statue
$5K reward offered in brutal Far South Side murder
U of C releases homelessness study as Lower Wacker Drive encampment cleared
Tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg
Fatal crash closes EB North Avenue in Glendale Heights
Chicago Weather: 'Excessive' heat wave expected this weekend
Paul Manafort headed to jail in Robert Mueller probe
Show More
Travolta, Preston discuss playing husband and wife in 'Gotti'
Hero fisherman saves teen sucked into dam
Officers help rescue woman from bridge along Route 83
Lawnmower trips explosive device lying in grass, causes large blast
More News