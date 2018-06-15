Woman punched in eye on CTA Red Line train near Jarvis stop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police are looking for a man they said viciously punched a woman on a CTA Red Line train and then left at the Jarvis Avenue stop.
Police said a woman in her 60s was riding a northbound train at about 12 p.m. Thursday. She was reading on her Kindle when a man approached and, completely unprovoked, punched her in the face.
Police said the woman suffered a serious injury to her eye. Family said the woman, who is a grandmother, will lose her eye.
The suspect got off at Jarvis Avenue.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, 5 ft. 7 in. to 5 ft. 9 in. tall, 160 to 180 lbs., with short black hair, wearing a short sleeve blue "Illinois" tee shirt, jeans, brown shoes with a white upper heel and a black backpack. He was captured multiple times on surveillance footage.
If you have any information about the attack, call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8266. The public can submit anonymous tips on CPDTip.com.