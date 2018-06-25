Woman questioned in attempted kidnapping at Chicago Greyhound bus station

Chicago police are questioning a suspect in relation to an attempted kidnapping at the Greyhound bus station in Chicago's West Loop Monday evening. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are questioning a suspect in relation to an attempted kidnapping at the Greyhound bus station in Chicago's West Loop Monday evening.

Police said a 2-year-old was taken from the station in the 600-block of West Harrison Street shortly before 7 p.m. The child was then reunited with family at Jefferson and Harrison at about 7:10 p.m.

There were screams of panic, according to witnesses.

"What I saw was a lady running out, looking for her baby. She was like, 'Argh! I can't find my baby! My baby is gone! Somebody took my baby!" said Yureka Coleman, witness.

Witnesses said the mother may have gone for a smoke break, leaving her 2-year-old son in a stroller with another woman, possibly someone she'd met while waiting for a bus. When she returned the stroller was there but the boy was gone.

"She's screaming, yelling, yelling at everybody for help. The baggage agent went to help her, and I was just calling 911, and when she came back I gave her my phone," said Linas Viscius, security guard.

"She got in the police car. They drove around looking for the baby," Coleman said.

Police said the search lasted about 20 minutes. The child was eventually located nearby and reunited with mom.

Witnesses said the boy and the woman who is now being questions were found a couple blocks away near the Clinton CTA Blue Line stop.

"Parents gotta pay attention to their babies," Coleman said.

The toddler was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital for evaluation.

The woman has been taken to Area Central for questioning.
