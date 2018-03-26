Woman raped while walking dog in Hammond, police say

Hammond police issued an alert after a 25-year-old woman reported being raped in an alleyway while walking her dog, police said.The incident occurred in the west alley of 7100-block of Columbia Avenue between 8 p.m. and 10: 45 p.m.She told police that she was walking her dog when a vehicle drove up behind her. A man got out, grabbed her and threw her to the ground and raped her.The vehicle is described as a smaller, dark-colored SUV with tinted windows.The man is described as being in his late 30s, goatee, bald, muscular build and over 6-feet tall. He was wearing a black stocking cap, a black hoodie, and black pants. He had a deep voice and smelled of cigarettes.Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond Police Det. Sgt. Chris Matonovich at 219-852-2963 or via email at cmatonovich@hammondpolice.com.