Northwestern University said in a security alert Tuesday night that a woman not affiliated with the school was robbed of their phone in a campus parking garage in the 200-block of East Huron Street.University officials said the victim entered a parking garage elevator where two other people were already. When she exited at the eighth floor, officials said one of the people in the elevator tried to take her phone out of her hand. She tried to hold onto her phone and the other person pushed her out of the elevator, officials said.The two suspects remained in the elevator with her phone and it left the eighth floor, the security alert said.Officials said the victim had a scraped knee and refused medical treatment. No weapon was shown or threatened.Officials described the first suspect as a black male in his teens with short dreadlock hair, a light complexion, and wearing a tan sweater and jeans. The second suspect is described as a tall, thin black male in his teens, with a dark complexion and wearing a blue plaid shirt and jeans.Northwestern University Police advised all community members to stay alert while on or off campus, especially at night.If you have any information on the incident, contact the Northwestern University Police Department at 847-491-3456.