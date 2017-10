Utah police are looking for a woman accused of committing an unimaginable crime.She's accused of robbing a veteran and an EMT while he had a seizure inside a 7-11, KSTU reports Surveillance video shows the suspect standing over Dustin Malone as he has a seizure.But instead of helping, you can see her looking through his wallet.Malone said when the seizure ended, he found his credit card and ID missing.Police are hoping the surveillance video will help them find the woman.