Woman sexually assaulted outside Sheridan Park home

Chicago police are looking for the person who attacked a woman in the courtyard of her home early Tuesday morning on the city's North Side.The 30-year-old woman told police a man grabbed her and threw her to the ground in front of her home in the 4400-block of North Magnolia Avenue in Chicago's Sheridan Park neighborhood.He sexually assaulted her before running away, police said. The attack happened around 2:30 a.m.Police released a vague description of the suspect. He was described as a black man between the ages of 25 and 35, with short dark hair, a dark complexion and possibly facial hair. He is between 5 ft. 7 in. and 5 ft. 11 in. tall, weighs around 150-190 pounds and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack.Anyone with information regarding the sexual assault should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted via tipsoft.com.