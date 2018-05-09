  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Woman sexually assaulted outside Sheridan Park home

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are looking for the person who attacked a woman in the courtyard of her home early Tuesday morning on the city's North Side.

The 30-year-old woman told police a man grabbed her and threw her to the ground in front of her home in the 4400-block of North Magnolia Avenue in Chicago's Sheridan Park neighborhood.

He sexually assaulted her before running away, police said. The attack happened around 2:30 a.m.

Police released a vague description of the suspect. He was described as a black man between the ages of 25 and 35, with short dark hair, a dark complexion and possibly facial hair. He is between 5 ft. 7 in. and 5 ft. 11 in. tall, weighs around 150-190 pounds and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information regarding the sexual assault should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted via tipsoft.com.
