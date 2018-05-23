Woman shot by police after crashing into fire truck, brandishing long-barreled weapon

Gurnee police have closed off US-41 in both directions after a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.A woman fled authorities in a vehicle in which an unconscious man was also riding. She then crashed into a fire truck and drove into a tree-lined area, a Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesperson said.After the crash, the woman jumped out of the vehicle and brandished a long-barreled firearm, according to authorities.She was subsequently shot and wounded by police. Her condition is currently unknown.The woman and man were transported to a local hospital.