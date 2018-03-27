Woman shot fleeing masked robber on West Side

A woman was wounded twicewhile fleeing a robbery attempt on the West Side. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was wounded as she was trying to run away from an armed robber on the West Side Tuesday morning.

The 33-year-old woman was sitting in her parked car at around 1:20 a.m. in the 3900-block of West Roosevelt Road. Police said that's when a man wearing a ski mask walked up to her, took out a gun and tried to rob her.

The victim ran away from her car and the suspect opened fire, hitting her twice in the stomach. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody.
