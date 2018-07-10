Woman shot while riding in vehicle in Pilsen

A woman was shot while riding in a vehicle Monday night in the Pilsen neighborhood on the South Side. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was shot while riding in a car late Monday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police said she does not appear to have been the intended target.

The 21-year-old woman was shot twice in the back in the 1300-block of West 18th Place in the city's Pilsen neighborhood around 11 p.m. Investigators said the gunman fired shots from inside a tan Buick.

A source at the scene said a Chicago police officer who was on duty nearby heard the shots and responded to the scene.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

A local community activist who was out for dinner at the time also heard the shots.
Rashad Salle of It Takes a Village said the gun violence is particularly troubling in his own backyard.

"That's a bad thing for Pilsen, because with all the economic growth that happens in the city - and especially in this neighborhood - violence like this still happens. That's something that I'm extremely concerned with because I've known and seen a lot of kids in this neighborhood who have the potential to do other things," Salle said.

Police said there were at least three people inside the Buick. The source said there were also small children riding in the car with the victim. So far, police have not confirmed this detail.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
