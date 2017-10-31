A woman lost control of her vehicle, crashing into an apartment complex pool area in northwest Harris County, Texas.Harris County Sheriff's Office say people who saw the crash happen reported that the driver was spooked by a dog, causing her to lose control.A little after 11 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to Providence at Champions apartments after a report of a woman driving her vehicle through the pool area and into an apartment building.The apartment complex sustained major damage, leaving some people trapped on the second floor.The woman said she was trying to avoid hitting a dog, accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and lost control."I was over there by the laundry room. That was crazy, because she said (it was because) of a dog," said witness Dishea Owens.