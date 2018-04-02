Woman stabbed on CTA bus on Magnificent Mile

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was stabbed on a CTA bus on Michigan Avenue Sunday night. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 30-year-old woman was stabbed while riding a CTA bus on the Magnificent Mile Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The stabbing occurred on CTA bus 147 at about 10:15 p.m. along Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street, police said.

The woman was sitting on the bus when another woman sitting behind her stabbed her in the back of the head, police said. It's not clear what she was stabbed with, but police said whatever it was, was inside a glove.

The victim had a minor cut to the back of the head. She was looked at by paramedics at the scene and was not transported to a hospital.

Police said the suspect, who may be homeless, got off of the bus and walked south on Michigan Avenue. Another bus had to pick up the other passengers to continue the route while police investigate.

The suspect and the victim did not know each other, and police said they didn't even interact before the stabbing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
CTAstabbingchicago crimemagnificent mileChicagoStreeterville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 injured, 2 unaccounted for after Des Plaines crash
Normal CTA Red Line service resumes after report of powdery substance
3 dead in Bellwood ambulance crash
Officials: SUV that plunged off cliff killing family may have been intentional act
Teenage thieves hit Gold Coast luxury store
Rash of tire thefts hits Jefferson Park
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation in Montana
Thank you, UMBC: Little Caesars giving away free pizza
Show More
What to know about Light it Up Blue & World Autism Awareness Day
Chinese space station mostly burned up upon re-entering Earth's atmosphere
Chicago area teens reflect on Martin Luther King's legacy
Stanley's Kitchen and Tap closes after 25 years
More News
Top Video
1 injured, 2 unaccounted for after Des Plaines crash
Chicago woman inspired by MLK dedicates life to his mission
Cross-country odyssey brought NYPD SWAT suspect to Chicago
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video