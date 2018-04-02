A 30-year-old woman was stabbed while riding a CTA bus on the Magnificent Mile Sunday night, Chicago police said.The stabbing occurred on CTA bus 147 at about 10:15 p.m. along Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street, police said.The woman was sitting on the bus when another woman sitting behind her stabbed her in the back of the head, police said. It's not clear what she was stabbed with, but police said whatever it was, was inside a glove.The victim had a minor cut to the back of the head. She was looked at by paramedics at the scene and was not transported to a hospital.Police said the suspect, who may be homeless, got off of the bus and walked south on Michigan Avenue. Another bus had to pick up the other passengers to continue the route while police investigate.The suspect and the victim did not know each other, and police said they didn't even interact before the stabbing.