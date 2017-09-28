Woman who helped save boy from burning truck may face charges

An Idaho woman who helped rescue a child from a burning truck could face criminal charges.Thirty-four-year-old Tequila Isaacson was driving through Snoqualmie Pass in Washington state on Sunday when she saw a pickup truck in flames at a rest area.Isaacson said the boy's parents were trying to get him out while another man called 911.So Isaacson broke the glass door of a coffee shop to get a fire extinguisher.Isaacson said a trooper later told her she would need to pay to replace the glass door or could face burglary charges.No charges have been filed yet.