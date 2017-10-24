  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Woman who worked as aide charged in home invasion that left 91-year-old dead

Marcus Solis reports from Bedford-Stuyvesant on the arrest of the elderly couple's aide.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn --
Police have arrested and charged a woman in connection with a Brooklyn home invasion that left a 91-year-old man dead.

Suzette Troutman, 45, worked as an aide for Waldiman Thompson and his 100-year-old wife, Ethlin.

Candace McCowan has the latest on the home invasion in Brooklyn.


She was not hired through an agency, but would run errands for the couple and help them with their grocery shopping.



She is facing charges of second degree murder, two counts of burglary and two counts of assault.

Last week, police had also arrested Dwayne Blackwood, 27.

He kept his head down and tried to ignore the questions as detectives led him out of the stationhouse Friday night.

He is also facing charges of second degree murder and second degree assault.

Police say Blackwood and another man pushed their way into the elderly couple's brownstone on nearby Decatur St.

They say at 3 p.m., they tied up the Thompsons before making off with several thousand dollars in a lockbox.

Ethlin survived, but the ordeal was too much for the love of her life who died before her eyes.
PHOTOS: Scene of deadly home invasion in Brooklyn


In addition to Troutman and Blackwood, police are continuing to search for at least one more person.

They know who he is, but have not released his name. He is seen on video walking away from the couple's home holding a lockbox believed to have held thousands in cash.
