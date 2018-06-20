Woman's aggressive arrest in California goes viral

  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: $20K reward offered for info leading to arrest in gruesome death of 81-year-old woman

ARCATA, California --
A confrontation between a 20-year-old woman and police in Arcata, California, is going viral.

It all started when Humboldt State University police pulled over a vehicle, after they say officers saw a woman standing up through the roof.

Police arrested the juvenile, who was allegedly hanging out the sunroof. Officers then questioned the passenger, and the confrontation began.

Video shows the woman and the officers arguing over the accuracy of the woman's last name.

Police eventually pulled the woman out of the car and arrested her.

Samantha Alonso Luna was charged with resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, public intoxication and providing false identification to a police officer.

Police released a statement saying they were cracking down on underage drinking and are looking into the incident.
