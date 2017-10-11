Woman's body found after Harvey house fire; death investigation underway

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have opened a death investigation after a woman was found dead in a house fire early Wednesday in south suburban Harvey. (WLS)

By
HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) --
Firefighters in south suburban Harvey found a woman's body while responding to a house fire early Wednesday morning. After police determined she had been shot, they opened a death investigation.

Investigators are trying to figure out who tried to cover up the murder of the longtime resident, by setting fire to the victim's house.

Neighbors called 911 around 4 a.m. to report a fire at a home in the 14800-block of Leavitt Avenue, city spokesman Sean Howard said.

Within 15 minutes of their arrival, firefighters found the 64-year-old woman's body in the rear of the home. Investigators later learned she had sustained a head injury - most likely a gunshot wound - and had died before the fire was set, authorities said.

"No evidence of anyone in the house. We're combing the scene. We know there has to be fingerprints, foot prints. So we're doing that right now. We hope within the next hour or so to send some of those prints up to the lab to see if we have a known criminal," Howard said.

Neighbors said she lived with her nephew. His whereabouts at the time of the fire are unclear.

Harvey officials said they do not believe that there is a public safety threat to the neighborhood or city. They believe the victim knew her killer.

The fire was extinguished in about an hour, Howard said. No other injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
house firebody foundwoman killeddeath investigationHarvey
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Cook County Board votes to repeal sugary drink tax
1st grader walks home from school minutes after being dropped off
2 arrested after man tortured for 2 days with hooks, blowtorch
'The Storm': Eminem takes on Trump in new video
Coach no more; New York company wants to be called Tapestry
4-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills grandfather, sheriff says
Prof placed on leave after tweets about Vegas shooting, 'white victimization'
Tweet of prof helping students during late-night study session goes viral
Show More
California wildfire victims include couple wed 75 years
Women's text message fight leads to fatal stabbing
Chicago hotels would be required to secure freezers under City Council proposal
670 missing, 3,500 homes and businesses destroyed in North Bay fires
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Poisonous Homes
Chicago hotels would be required to secure freezers under City Council proposal
California wildfire victims include couple wed 75 years
Cubs fans optimistic after NLDS Game 4 rained out, set to play Wednesday
More Video