Firefighters in south suburban Harvey found a woman's body while responding to a house fire early Wednesday morning. After police determined she had been shot, they opened a death investigation.Investigators are trying to figure out who tried to cover up the murder of the longtime resident, by setting fire to the victim's house.Neighbors called 911 around 4 a.m. to report a fire at a home in the 14800-block of Leavitt Avenue, city spokesman Sean Howard said.Within 15 minutes of their arrival, firefighters found the 64-year-old woman's body in the rear of the home. Investigators later learned she had sustained a head injury - most likely a gunshot wound - and had died before the fire was set, authorities said."No evidence of anyone in the house. We're combing the scene. We know there has to be fingerprints, foot prints. So we're doing that right now. We hope within the next hour or so to send some of those prints up to the lab to see if we have a known criminal," Howard said.Neighbors said she lived with her nephew. His whereabouts at the time of the fire are unclear.Harvey officials said they do not believe that there is a public safety threat to the neighborhood or city. They believe the victim knew her killer.The fire was extinguished in about an hour, Howard said. No other injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.