Woman's SUV stolen after 'bump-and-run' incident in Kenwood

A 40-year-old woman told police that her SUV was stolen Sunday morning after a "bump and run" incident where she was tricked into getting out when hit by another vehicle, Chicago police said.Shortly before 9 a.m., the woman was hit by a gray Chevy in the 4800-block of South Greenwood Avenue in the Kenwood neighborhood.When the woman got out of her SUV to check for damage, a male passenger in the other vehicle got into her 2018 Volkswagen Atlas and drove away with her purse inside."I am looking under the car. He slowly made his way from me to the driver's side of my vehicle and I didn't realize it and as I look up he is awfully close to my car," said victim Christina Hampton, who was heading home after getting coffee when the incident occurred."It was almost like he was waiting for the perfect opportunity to make his exit," she said.No one was in custody Sunday night. The incident occurred just blocks from where there have been a rash of purse snatchings.If hit by another vehicle, police suggest taking the keys out of the ignition if you get out to talk to the other driver or inspect damage."You have to re-program your mind and tell yourself don't get out and call police," Hampton said.