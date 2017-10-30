Women try to lure students with candy in Austin, police say

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are looking for two women they say tried to lure students on recess into a car by offering candy Monday morning in the city's Austin neighborhood.

Police said at approximately 11:15 a.m., a black four-door sedan parked near a school in the 5200-block of West Augusta Boulevard. Police said the suspects rolled down the window and tried to wave over students who were on recess.

Police said the suspects asked the students if they wanted candy and told them to come over to the car. The students alerted school security and the car drove off, according to police, heading westbound on Augusta.

Police described the suspects as two black women. One suspect was older and had straight black hair, while the other looked younger and had curly hair.

Police did not have details about the car beyond saying it was an older model.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.
