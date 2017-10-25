Worker dies after being stuck in sewer in Streamwood

Fire officials in northwest suburban Streamwood confirm that a construction worker died after being stuck 20-feet underground in a sewer pipe.It happened in the 500-block of Park Boulevard. Streamwood Fire Chief Chris Clark says the 22-year-old man was trapped underground for about four hours while multiple crews worked to try to save him.Chief Clark said three different pairs of firefighters went down into the pipe during the rescue effort. The victim was finally freed and brought to the surface unresponsive around 10:30 Wednesday night.Neighbors said firefighters were called around 6:30 p.m. when a neighbor said they smelled something and saw someone trapped underground.Several firefighters were lowered into the sewers with oxygen masks using a pulley system suspended over the manhole."When I got home there was, the road was blocked off, a few firetrucks, and by the time I let my dogs out and came outside one helicopter had showed up, and then in a matter of minutes another helicopter, and then in three or four more minutes more helicopters and fire trucks," said resident Beverly Aguilar."As far as I know from everyone I've been asking around, no one knows how he got down there," said Lisa Anderson, resident.