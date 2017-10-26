A worker who died after being trapped for hours Wednesday in a 20-inch-wide sewer pipe in northwest suburban Streamwood was identified Thursday morning.Brett Morrow, 22, of north suburban Gurnee, was working with a construction crew to line a sanitary sewer under Park Boulevard near Parkside Circle. Firefighters were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m. after the crew lost contact with him.When rescuers went down into the 20-foot-deep manhole to search for Morrow, they were only able to see his boots and he was unresponsive.Officials said firefighters could not reach him because "a large quantity of hardened lining material was blocking the pipe." They used saws to cut the blockage away, "little by little," and eventually cleared a path.Several hours later, shortly after 10 p.m., crews reached Morrow about 20 feet north of the manhole and managed to pull Morrow out. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:32 p.m., authorities said.Streamwood Fire Chief Chris Clark said confined space rescues don't happen that often. But when they do, the process is challenging."Well, certainly, just moving around and working in a space like that, one of the firefighters told me that he was literally shoulder-to-shoulder with the sides of that pipe. We haven't had an incident like that in Streamwood. They do train a lot on this type of a situation, but they are fairly rare, so it is definitely a challenge," Clark said.An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. Investigators plan to re-examine the conditions of the site to determine what happened.