'Worst vacation ever': Teen stranded in ocean for 10 hours

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen spends 10 hours treading water. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. --
A tourist says his nighttime stroll on a Georgia beach turned his holiday into the "worst vacation ever" after a rip tide swept him out to sea.

Nineteen-year-old Blake Spataro of Louisiana tells WJAX-TV he spent nearly 10 hours in the Atlantic Ocean, where no one could hear his screams over the waves and wind. He says he "didn't want to die out there," so he floated on his back and "was talking to God the entire night."

Glynn County Emergency Management Director Jay Wiggins writes on Facebook that officials were about to switch the search from rescue to recovery Wednesday when they learned the teenager was alive. He had floated 3 miles and then realized he could walk ashore on a Sea Island golf course.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldoceansrip currentvacationGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ride-share driver shoots at carjackers in Belmont Heights
Innocent 82-year-old man shot in West Chatham
U of I student armed with gun shot by police in Champaign, Illinois, police say
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
Armed robbers lock men, bound and gagged, inside hot garage
12 Russians indicted for hacking in 2016 election
Man says Southwest workers left luggage in the rain
Paul Ryan: 'My car was eaten by animals'
Show More
19-year-old West Rogers Park man shot in face dies
Disturbing video: Man shot in botched mob hit in New York
Mom tried to sell 2-year-old daughter for sex for $1,200
There's only one Blockbuster store left in the United States
More News