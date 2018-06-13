Jury selection begins Thursday in the wrongful death trial involving the death of Quintonio LeGrier against the city of Chicago and the police officer involved.LeGrier family is suing the city after the 19-year-old college student was shot by Chicago police Officer Robert Rialmo in 2015 in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.Neighbor Bettie Jones, 55, was also fatally shot. The city of Chicago agreed last week to settle the case of Ms. Jones for $16 million, and the City Council needs to vote on it.Opening statements are expected on Monday. Attorneys for the city of Chicago would not comment as case proceeds to trial.Attorneys for LeGrier's estate also declined to comment, but in court, they successfully argued to allow jurors to hear about Jones in the trial.The day after Christmas 2015, Jones opened the door for police after LeGrier called police in a domestic disturbance. Both were shot and killed by Rialmo."Officer Rialmo fired his weapon eight times at the house in that instant. He shot and killed both Quintonio LeGreir and Bettie Jones to suggest that those two deaths should not be referenced in one trial makes no sense," said Larry Rogers Jr., attorney for Jones' estate."They are still suffering," Rogers said of Jones' family. "This incident occurred December 26, 2015. For the rest of their lives every Christmas instead of celebrating and being joyous, they'll be thinking about their motherJoel Brodsky, the attorney representing Officer Rialmo, has filed a counter claim against the city.He contends that Rialmo was not trained adequately by the city and that LeGrier, who had a baseball bat, was responsible for the officer firing those shots.On Wednesday, he attempted to have city attorneys sanctioned for added documents with late notice.The judge ruled against Joel Brodsky's motion, saying there was nothing sanctionable."They are trying to hide the motions from me and I think hiding is the theme of the city's actions in this case," Brodsky said.