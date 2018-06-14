'You Lackin' challenge leads to teen's shooting in face

A social media challenge called "You Lackin'' is being blamed for the shooting that left a 16-year-old boy injured.The Grimes County Sheriff's Office says on June 10, 17-year-old Raul Garcia Jr., and a 16-year-old friend obtained guns and were riding around in a car.Investigators say the two started playing the "You Lackin" challenge, in which one person points a gun at the other and asks, "You Lackin?" The other person, in turn, pulls a gun out, pointing it back, saying, "No."The sheriff's office says Garcia pointed the gun at his friend and it discharged, striking him in the face.Garcia then drove the victim to the hospital and was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.