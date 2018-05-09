RICHBORO, Pa. --Authorities say a young couple found dead in a Philadelphia area home last week died from multiple stab wounds, and both victims were shot after they had been killed.
Bucks County prosecutors announced the autopsy findings for 27-year-old Tyler Roy and 28-year-old Christina Roy on Monday.
They were killed April 30 in their Northampton Township home, just over 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of the city.
Authorities haven't found any connection between the couple and their suspected killer, 26-year-old Daniel Mooney. He died of a drug overdose on the day the bodies were found by a house painter.
The rifle Mooney allegedly used to shoot the couple belonged to Tyler Roy.
Authorities believe Mooney entered the home through an unlocked door. There were signs of a prolonged struggle, and Mooney stayed in the house for an unknown period of time afterward.
Police say the bodies were found on the upper floors of their home on the unit block of Kitty Knight Drive.
Police said Mooney, who walked with a pronounced limp, once lived in the same neighborhood as the couple.
An active arrest warrant was issued for Mooney in connection to an unrelated car theft on April 30 in Northampton Township.
A vehicle, which police say was stolen from the home that same night, was recovered Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.
Authorities say the homicides were discovered when a house painter who was working on the outside of the home found one of the bodies when he came inside.
The painter called 911, and responding officers located the second body.
Northampton Police Chief Michael Clark told reporters there was no sign of forced entry into the house.
Clark said the police had had no contact with the victims, who had purchased the home in 2016, the year they were married.
Asked whether Mooney knew the Roys, Bucks Co. First Asst. District Attorney Shore said, "We don't believe there was any prior relationship between them."