  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Young couple fatally stabbed then shot, autopsies show; motive still unknown after suspect dies of drug OD

Churchville couple IDd; person of interest in murder sought: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 4 p.m., May 2, 2018 (WPVI)

RICHBORO, Pa. --
Authorities say a young couple found dead in a Philadelphia area home last week died from multiple stab wounds, and both victims were shot after they had been killed.

Bucks County prosecutors announced the autopsy findings for 27-year-old Tyler Roy and 28-year-old Christina Roy on Monday.
Churchville couple IDd person of interest in murder sought
Authorities said it appears that Daniel Mooney died of a drug overdose.
They were killed April 30 in their Northampton Township home, just over 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of the city.

Authorities haven't found any connection between the couple and their suspected killer, 26-year-old Daniel Mooney. He died of a drug overdose on the day the bodies were found by a house painter.



The rifle Mooney allegedly used to shoot the couple belonged to Tyler Roy.
Authorities believe Mooney entered the home through an unlocked door. There were signs of a prolonged struggle, and Mooney stayed in the house for an unknown period of time afterward.
EMBED More News Videos

Person of interest sought: Watch the complete statement from Bucks County First Assistant D.A. Gregg Shore on May 2, 2018.



Police say the bodies were found on the upper floors of their home on the unit block of Kitty Knight Drive.

Police said Mooney, who walked with a pronounced limp, once lived in the same neighborhood as the couple.

An active arrest warrant was issued for Mooney in connection to an unrelated car theft on April 30 in Northampton Township.

A vehicle, which police say was stolen from the home that same night, was recovered Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

Authorities say the homicides were discovered when a house painter who was working on the outside of the home found one of the bodies when he came inside.

The painter called 911, and responding officers located the second body.

Northampton Police Chief Michael Clark told reporters there was no sign of forced entry into the house.

Clark said the police had had no contact with the victims, who had purchased the home in 2016, the year they were married.

Asked whether Mooney knew the Roys, Bucks Co. First Asst. District Attorney Shore said, "We don't believe there was any prior relationship between them."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundhomicidehomicide investigationPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Girl, 15, shot to death in Englewood
7 dogs, 2 of them pregnant, rescued from Indiana garage fire
ROAD RAGE: Driver shot at after honking horn, police say
CPD sergeant, woman in wheelchair critically injured in South Chicago fire
Fortnite players frustrated by account hacking
Girl, 6, dies after fall from window; may have been jumping on bed
Woman's runny nose turned out to be brain fluid leak
Royal wedding fans can watch in theaters
Show More
Man helps rescue elderly neighbor from Little Village fire
14-year-old freshman collapses, dies at NJ high school
Soldier trying to get home watches baby's birth on FaceTime
Baby hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds
Trump: 3 Americans held in North Korea released, returning home
More News