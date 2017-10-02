Brother and sister, ages 7 and 9, missing from rural Washington Township in Indiana

Samuel Orshonsky (left) and Charley Orshonsky. (Porter County Sheriff's Department)

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WLS) --
Two young children are missing from rural Washington Township in Indiana. The siblings were last seen in their pajamas around midnight, the Porter County Sheriff's Office said.

Samuel Orshonsky, 9, and Charley Orshonsky, 7, were last seen by their mother at their home in the area of Streamwood Drive and CR 325 E around 12 a.m. Monday.

Samuel is about 5 ft. tall and weighs around 70 pounds. He has short, blonde hair and wears black, framed glasses. He was wearing light blue, one-piece pajamas with the abominable snowman on them.

Charley is about 4 ft. 10 in. tall and weighs around 56 pounds. She has shoulder-length, wavy, dirty blonde hair, brown eyes and her front teeth are partially grown in. She was also wearing one-piece, "My Pony" pajamas.

The sheriff's office said extra bags and clothing are missing from their closet and the children may have changed into different clothes. K9 units, officers, detectives and a drone are being used to search the area.

Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts should call the Porter County Sheriff's Office at 219-477-3170.
