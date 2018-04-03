Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Just spoke to a shaken mom outside YouTube campus. Her son, 30 year old software engineer was inside during active shooter situation. He heard shots on his lunch break on outside patio. He is now hiding in a bush. — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 3, 2018

A woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, wounding four people before she shot and killed herself and prompted panic as employees hid and tried to flee, police and witnesses said.Two separate law enforcement sources told ABC7 News that the shooter is a white, adult female wearing a dark top and head scarf.Officers and federal agents swarmed the company's headquarters complex in the city of San Bruno as multiple 911 reports came in reporting gunfire.San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters that the victims have gunshot wounds and were taken to hospitals.A spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital says it received three patients. Spokesman Brent Andrew says a 36-year-old man was in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman was in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman was in fair condition. He would not confirm whether the three had been shot, but said the surgeon treating them is "very experienced" with traumatic injuries, like gunshot wounds.The hospital was expecting more patients but Andrew did not know their conditions.Television news footage showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air for police to inspect as they were leaving the building. Officers patted down people to make sure none had weapons, and police vehicles surrounded the areaYouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik posted on Twitter that he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he was barricaded in a room with his co-workers before being safely evacuated.Will Hudson said a friend who works for YouTube texted him about the shooter."I think there might be a shooter in my building," read one text. "The fire alarm went off so we started to evacuate and then people (started) running saying there was a shooter."Northern California's Stanford Hospital said it has received four to five patients, but a hospital spokeswoman did not have information on their conditions or their wounds.Google, which owns the world's biggest online video website, posted on Twitter that the company is coordinating with authorities. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also said it responded to the shooting at YouTube's suburban campus.The White House said President Donald Trump was briefed on a shooting and that officials were monitoring it.Hudson said his friend made it safely back to San Francisco and was in contact with his family. Hudson said he's become used to hearing about gun violence but has never been so close to it before."It just feels strange. It feels like it could really be anyone. That's really the strangeness of it," he said.Calls and emails to YouTube representatives seeking comment were not immediately returned.An eyewitness said he was working at YouTube when the alarm went off at the building. He left the facility on his skateboard, and went through the outdoor plaza, where he saw at least one person on the ground with what he believed to be a gunshot wound."When you see someone with a shot to the stomach, you expect the worst but pray for the best," he said.Employees were evacuated with arms overhead, and the campus is flanked with dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles.The mother of a 30-year-old YouTube employee shared texts messages from her son with ABC7 News. He texted his mother that he was eating lunch at an outdoor courtyard when shots rang out around 12:50 p.m. He told her he was hiding in a bush and was "safe for now."People nearby the campus have posted photos and information from the scene on social media, showing police cars surrounding the facility. About 1,700 people work at the campus.A Youtube employee sent his family a series of text messages during Tuesday's shooting at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, saying he was hiding in a bush at the campus.A woman said her 30-year-old son is a software engineer at YouTube. She says he texted to say he was hiding after hearing gunshots while on the campus' lunch patio.In one of his messages he wrote, "I love you all, I am safe for now."Other employees reported that they were asked to keep messages to a minimum during the active situation.