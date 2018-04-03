WATCH LIVE: YouTube shooting investigated at San Bruno headquarters

Officials confirm an active police investigation is underway at YouTube's headquarters on Cherry Avenue in San Bruno.

SAN BRUNO, California --
Officials confirm an active police investigation is underway at YouTube's headquarters on Cherry Avenue in San Bruno.

WATCH LIVE: ABC7 News coverage of active shooter situation at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno



The San Mateo County Sheriff's confirmed that an active shooter situation is taking place place on the campus.

Another law enforcement source confirms to ABC7 News reporter Dan Noyes that the shooter is a white, adult female wearing a dark top and head scarf.

The source told ABC7 News multiple people have been injured, including a shot to the chest. There are no reported fatalities at this time.

One employee confirms to ABC7 News that they have been evacuated. About 1,700 people work at the campus.
SKY7 is over the campus, where law enforcement is seen approaching the building with guns drawn. Employees are seen being evacuated with arms overhead, and the campus is flanked with dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles.


People nearby the campus have posted photos and information from the scene on social media, showing police cars surrounding the facility.

The Walmart campus neighbors the Youtube campus. The 23rd infantry of the U.S. Marines, which is about a block away, has been put on lockdown.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
policeinvestigationu.s. & worldyoutubeyoutube shootingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Pedestrian struck in Irving Park
Suspects in 2 South Loop armed robberies used CTA to escape, police say
Pitbull to perform at Naperville Ribfest
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Mother allegedly used stun gun to wake son for Easter church service
Store clerks charged with selling synthetic marijuana in Chicago appear in court
'Condom snorting challenge' could make your teen sick
Chicagoans arrive in Memphis for 50th anniversary of MLK's murder
Show More
New report outlines effectiveness of children's products recall
Texas high school student gets full scholarship to 20 universities
Stella Artois recalling some glass beer bottles
Firefighter suffers minor injury after extra-alarm Englewood fire
More News
Top Video
Chicagoans arrive in Memphis for 50th anniversary of MLK's murder
Alternatives to fighting chronic back pain
Firefighter suffers minor injury after extra-alarm Englewood fire
Suspects in 2 South Loop armed robberies used CTA to escape, police say
More Video