Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Officials confirm an active police investigation is underway at YouTube's headquarters on Cherry Avenue in San Bruno.The San Mateo County Sheriff's confirmed that an active shooter situation is taking place place on the campus.Another law enforcement source confirms to ABC7 News reporter Dan Noyes that the shooter is a white, adult female wearing a dark top and head scarf.The source told ABC7 News multiple people have been injured, including a shot to the chest. There are no reported fatalities at this time.One employee confirms to ABC7 News that they have been evacuated. About 1,700 people work at the campus.SKY7 is over the campus, where law enforcement is seen approaching the building with guns drawn. Employees are seen being evacuated with arms overhead, and the campus is flanked with dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles.People nearby the campus have posted photos and information from the scene on social media, showing police cars surrounding the facility.The Walmart campus neighbors the Youtube campus. The 23rd infantry of the U.S. Marines, which is about a block away, has been put on lockdown.