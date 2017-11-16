'Yup, they got me': Violent escapee labeled 'homicidal psychopath' caught

  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: Lawyers of 15 exonerated men speak after court

Employees of a Hawaii psychiatric hospital will be placed on unpaid leave for 30 days while authorities investigate how a patient who was tried for murder escaped and flew to California over the weekend. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
The man Hawaiian authorities call a "homicidal psychopath" has been arrested in Stockton. Randall Saito escaped from a state hospital near Honolulu Sunday and made his way to the Bay Area.

VIDEO: Stockton cabbie helps lead police to violent escaped psych patient

Saito had been held in the institution since 1981 when he was found not guilty by reason of insanity in a murder trial. Hawaii's District Attorney Doug Chin says there were no signs of mental illness in the escape plans.

"This was premeditated," he said. "It was intentional. It was planned, and this is something that was not done by someone who was suffering from any sort of mental defect."

It's been a long journey for this fugitive. From Honolulu to Maui then San Jose and Stockton -- it ended in Stockton.

Saito chartered a flight to Maui. He chatted with the cab driver as they headed to the airport and used the alias Bill. Saito had a backpack and a cellphone and was vague in his answers.

RELATED: Hospital staff placed on leave

His cab fare was $90 and he paid in cash. From Maui, he flew commercially to San Jose and ended up at the Motel 6 in Stockton.

Tuesday, Saito took a Yellow Cab on a shopping trip. The owner of the company, Joe Martin, did not want his face shown but he told us the driver had suspicions her fare was Saito.

"The driver told us later she remembered his picture on TV," Martin told ABC7 News.

The cabbie told ABC News, "I told dispatch this (Wednesday) morning. I said, 'I'm not -- if he calls for me I don't want nothing to do with that because he's the guy and my boss called me and he said, 'Are you sure?' and I said, 'I'm 100 percent sure."

Saito called Yellow Cab Wednesday morning for a ride to Reno. Martin tried to reach that driver and couldn't get ahold of him. He assumed the worst.

RELATED: Prosecutors say escaped psych patient that flew to SJ has criteria of classic serial killer

"I called the sheriffs and gave him the information about the cab and which direction he was going to," Martin said.

Ten minutes later, deputies spotted the cab at a McDonald's. Police swarmed it as it stopped next door at Ernie's General Store for gas.

Dave Konecky works there. "They went over there, pulled him out of the car, handcuffed him, and put him in the back of the sheriff's car."

Saito's reaction was classic -- just like the movies, Konecky remembers. "When the guy was caught, he said, 'Yep, they got me."
