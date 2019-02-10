$100K bail for man charged with stabbing at Green Line Cicero stop

Marcell Hurley (Cook County inmate records via Sun-Times Media Wire)

CHICAGO --
A 30-year-old man was charged with inflicting serious stab wounds on another man last week at the CTA Green Line's Cicero station.

Marcell Hurley, from the Little Village neighborhood, faces one felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to Chicago police.

His bail was set at $100,000, according to Cook County inmate records.

At 11:28 p.m. Feb. 3, Hurley allegedly stabbed a 35-year-old man during a fight on the platform near Cicero Avenue and Lake Street in West Garfield Park, police said. Hurley pulled out a knife and thrust it in the other man's face and arm.

The 35-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, and Hurley was arrested at the station, police said.

His next court date is scheduled for Monday, according to county records.

The attack was the West Side's first of two reported stabbings on CTA property last week. Three days after Hurley's arrest, a man was cut in the face by another man he had woken up on a bus in Austin, police said. That suspect remained on the loose as of Sunday morning.

