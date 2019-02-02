$100K bail for man charged with stealing elderly woman's purse in Elmhurst

Bail was set at $100,000 for a man accused of stealing an elderly woman's purse Friday evening in west suburban Elmhurst.Hiram Rosario, 52, was waiting in his car about 6:30 p.m. outside the Jewel-Osco at 944 York Road when he allegedly saw the 77-year-old leaving the store and he got out to swipe her purse, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.Rosario grabbed her purse and pushed her against a car before he was able to get the bag, return to his car and drive away, prosecutors said.Witnesses were able to help Elmhurst police, and Rosario was taken into custody a short time later Friday evening, prosecutors said."It is alleged that Mr. Rosario waited patiently for a victim to appear, and that once his victim exited the store, he set his sights on what appeared to be an easy target, an elderly woman alone in a parking lot," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "Thankfully, the victim in this case was not injured."Rosario is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 25.