$100K bail for man charged with stealing elderly woman's purse in Elmhurst

Hiram Rosario (DuPage County sheriff's office)

ELHURST, Ill. --
Bail was set at $100,000 for a man accused of stealing an elderly woman's purse Friday evening in west suburban Elmhurst.

Hiram Rosario, 52, was waiting in his car about 6:30 p.m. outside the Jewel-Osco at 944 York Road when he allegedly saw the 77-year-old leaving the store and he got out to swipe her purse, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Rosario grabbed her purse and pushed her against a car before he was able to get the bag, return to his car and drive away, prosecutors said.

Witnesses were able to help Elmhurst police, and Rosario was taken into custody a short time later Friday evening, prosecutors said.

"It is alleged that Mr. Rosario waited patiently for a victim to appear, and that once his victim exited the store, he set his sights on what appeared to be an easy target, an elderly woman alone in a parking lot," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "Thankfully, the victim in this case was not injured."

Rosario is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 25.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
