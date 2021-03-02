chicago shooting

$10K reward offered in West Pullman gas station shooting; 11-year-old girl shot in face, critically injured

Man, 19, also seriously hurt
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year old girl was shot Monday night while sitting in a car at a gas station on Chicago's far South Side, according to police.

The shooting took place just before 10:50 p.m. in the 100-block of West 127th Street, Chicago police said. A 19-year-old man was leaving the store of a gas station near 127th and Wentworth Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood when someone shot him in the groin area.

He is in serious-to-critical condition, Chicago fire officials said.

Family identifies the girl as NyAndrea Dyer and is asking those reponsible to come forward.

Police said the man shot back, but did not hit anyone. However, the first shooter struck the Dyer in the face as she sat in the back seat of a gray Lincoln MKS SUV, which was parked at a gas pump, police said.

RELATED: Chicago shooting: Boy, 5, critically wounded in head while playing on iPad inside Roseland home

She was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. Dyer does not appear to be the intended target, police said.

Police said they found a weapon about a block away from the shooting.

No one was in custody early Tuesday. The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

Dyer's family said there is now a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Area Two detectives continue to track down leads.
