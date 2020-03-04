$10K reward offered to help catch Uptown mail thieves

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $10,000 for any information that could help catch the suspects who stole mail in Uptown last month.

The thieves were caught on surveillance stealing the mail on February 7 at 3:30 a.m. near the 1000-block of Leland Avenue.

The postal service released photos of the suspects along with their suspected escape vehicle, a white Nissan Rouge.

One of the thieves was pictured wearing a white cast on their arm.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.
