Luis Ocampo's Charlotte home was ransacked while he was deployed on a Hurricane Florence relief mission. A GoFundMe benefitting Ocampo raised nearly $15,000 before it stopped accepting donations so as not to "take anyone's generosity for granted." (WSOC)