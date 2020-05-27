Suspects in separate Naperville home, middle school burglaries sought; $1K reward offered

Police released surveillance video stills that allegedly show burglars in Madison Jr. High School on May 19, 2020. Naperville police

NAPERVILLE -- Naperville police are searching for several burglars who allegedly broke into a middle school last week in the western suburb.On May 19, the group burglarized Madison Jr. High School, 1000 River Oak Dr., according to a statement from Naperville police.Police released surveillance video stills that show at least three people wearing masks and gloves. Police did not say what they allegedly stole.Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.In a separate case, police also released a photo of a person wanted in connection to a home burglary in the 700 block of South River Road.The person was caught on video trying to break into patio and garage doors on April 20 and May 4, police said. Naperville Crime Stoppers are also offering up to a $1,000 reward in that case.