$1K reward offered in search for Brookfield woman missing for 2 months

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A reward has been offered as police and the family members of a missing suburban woman continue to search for answers in her disappearance.Erica Thompson, 53, was last seen two months ago near the intersection of Maple St. and Washington St. in Brookfield.Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward in the search for Thompson.The group will join police in handing out flyers Saturday at Veterans Memorial Circle in Brookfield, which is near where she was last seen in late September.Her dark purple 2014 Nissan Juke is also missing.